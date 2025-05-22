‘Super fun stuff’ at sanctuary

Visitors to Orokonui Ecosanctuary are fortunate to be able to get close enough to observe kaka at multiple feeding stations around the sanctuary. PHOTOS: TAYLOR DAVIES-COLLEY

Orokonui Ecosanctuary is rolling out the welcome wagon to encourage more locals of all ages to visit over King’s Birthday Weekend.

Orokonui Ecosanctuary communications and advocacy lead Taylor Davies-Colley said the three-day event would offer heavily discounted entry for Otago locals, along with "some super fun stuff" for visitors to enjoy.

"We do have a lot of regular local visitors, but we want to make visiting the wildlife at the sanctuary as accessible as possible for locals — so everyone can come out and see us.

"We would love to share our very special residents with as many people as possible."

Along with the regular stars of the Orokonui Ecosanctuary experience — the takahē and their juvenile chicks, the flamboyant kaka feeding at stations, the tūī and their songs — visitors would also be able to try to spot the sanctuary’s newest residents, the tīeke/South Island saddleback.

The takahē are a huge hit with visitors to Orokonui Ecosanctuary, and are caring for juvenile chicks at present.

"It’s going to be wild."

Entry to the ecosanctuary will cost only $10 for adults and $5 for children throughout King’s Birthday Weekend, May 31-June 2, and it will hold a range of activities.

These will include talks and activities in the sanctuary from 10am-2pm each day, visitor centre talks at 2pm each day and children’s conservation craft activities in the visitor centre.

The visitor centre cafe will also be open throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit www.orokonui.nz.

