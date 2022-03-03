First Church offers free concerts

First Church of Otago, in Moray Pl. PHOTO: THE STAR

The Friends of First Church are launching a series of Autumn Lunchtime Concerts to give the community the chance to enjoy live music in challenging times.

The free weekly concerts will start next Tuesday, March 8, at 12.15pm, with a 45-minute performance from Dunedin City Organist David Burchell and First Church organ scholar Richard Brown.

Friends of First Church secretary Elizabeth Wilson said the group felt that "in these challenging times, when so many concerts have been cancelled, it would be good to provide a music series for the community, at no cost".

"It will also provide an opportunity for our local musicians and music students to perform in front of an audience."

The response from musicians and the University of Otago music department had been very positive, students, lecturers, and community musicians all stepping up.

"We have had a wonderful response — everyone has been delighted to take part," Miss Wilson said.

The interior of First Church was a large space, and could easily accommodate up to 100 people while maintaining social distancing, Miss Wilson said.

Covid-19 rules will apply, including vaccine passes, mask wearing, and signing in.

Along with giving music lovers the chance to enjoy live concerts again, the series would also help to highlight First Church as a venue for concerts and events, she said.

"It is a beautiful venue, right in the centre of the city, which would be an ideal space to host events in the festivals we are so lucky to have here in Dunedin."

The 2022 Autumn Lunchtime Concerts will be held on Tuesdays, from 12.15pm at First Church, and will feature the following performers.

March 8: David Burchell plays works by Vivaldi and Whitlock; Richard Brown plays works by Wesley, Alain and Jespersen.

March 15: University graduate sopranos Lillian Gibbs and Erica Paterson perform works by Purcell, Wolf, Strauss, and Dvorak, accompanied by Terence Dennis (piano).

March 22: University performance students Skyla Murray (violin), Rose Stevenson (violin), Boudewijn Keenan (cello) and Ellen Walters (cello) play works by Schubert, Sibelius, Dvorak, and Bruch, with Tom McGrath (piano).

March 29: University honours year pianist Abhinath Berry plays works by Chopin and Ravel.

April 5: University masters singers Rhiannon Cooper (soprano) and Scott Bezett (baritone) perform solo works by German Romantic composers and popular duets, with Terence Dennis (piano).

BRENDA.HARWOOD@thestar.co.nz



