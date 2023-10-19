First mission for oil skimmers

A sunken boat at Careys Bay is an opportunity for the Otago Regional Council to deploy two mechanical skimmers for the first time.

Deputy harbourmaster Pete Dryden said the skimmers had been used in practice pollution exercises, but they now had been deployed, lifting more than 3300 litres of contaminated, oily water from around the 60-tonne vessel, which sank at its wharf berth last week.

The oil would be disposed of later.