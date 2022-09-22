Flower show a blooming success

Hundreds of people made their way to West Taieri Rugby Club on Friday for the Outram Flower Show. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Hundreds of people turned out for the Outram Flower Show, making the most of the chance to enjoy beautiful blooms and grab some garden bargains.

In a strongly contested section, Denise Chaplin’s double hellebore took top honours at the Outram Flower Show. Photo: Gillian Vine

Outram Flower Show convener Denis Chaplin was thrilled by the response, saying she had "never seen so many people" at the show.

Residents of Brookland’s Rest Home played their part in the Outram Flower Show with pretty spring bouquets. Photo: Denise Chaplin

Held on Friday at Taieri Rugby Club, the show featured blooms harvested from many Taieri gardens, and entered across an array of competition sections, from local playcentre and school children to rest-home residents.

Jess Bonner (4) holds a daffodil, while her sister, Laura (3), shyly hides behind a tulip. Behind them are the prize winning vegetable creatures they made, an Outram Playcentre project. Photo: Gillian Vine

"It is very nice to be able to get everyone together to enjoy a great day out," she said.