Flower show a blooming success

Hundreds of people turned out for the Outram Flower Show, making the most of the chance to enjoy beautiful blooms and grab some garden bargains.
Outram Flower Show convener Denis Chaplin was thrilled by the response, saying she had "never seen so many people" at the show.
Held on Friday at Taieri Rugby Club, the show featured blooms harvested from many Taieri gardens, and entered across an array of competition sections, from local playcentre and school children to rest-home residents.
"It is very nice to be able to get everyone together to enjoy a great day out," she said.