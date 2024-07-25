Focus on air quality

People across Otago are being encouraged to give their feedback on how to best manage air quality, with 17 drop-in sessions to be held across Otago starting at the end of the month.

From next Monday, July 29, to August 22 there will be 17 in-person sessions at 11 locations across Otago, plus two online sessions.

The key pollutant in Otago, particulate matter, mostly comes from home heating emissions.

In-person sessions and online feedback

• Anytime online feedback, go to orc.govt.nz/freshair and make a submission by August 26.

• In-person sessions:

Monday, July 29, at Mosgiel Coronation Hall, 97 Gordon Rd.

Tuesday, July 30, HD Skinner Annex, Tuhura Otago Museum reserve. Sessions from noon-2pm and 4pm-7pm.