Focus on air quality

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
People across Otago are being encouraged to give their feedback on how to best manage air quality, with 17 drop-in sessions to be held across Otago starting at the end of the month.
From next Monday, July 29, to August 22 there will be 17 in-person sessions at 11 locations across Otago, plus two online sessions.
The key pollutant in Otago, particulate matter, mostly comes from home heating emissions.
In-person sessions and online feedback
• Anytime online feedback, go to orc.govt.nz/freshair and make a submission by August 26.
• In-person sessions:
Monday, July 29, at Mosgiel Coronation Hall, 97 Gordon Rd.
Tuesday, July 30, HD Skinner Annex, Tuhura Otago Museum reserve. Sessions from noon-2pm and 4pm-7pm.