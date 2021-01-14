Former staff rejoining DCC

Two former Dunedin City Council staff are returning.

Dr Glen Hazelton and Josh Von Pein are back on staff as the council strengthens its team as part of a wider focus on economic development, the delivery of key projects and the relationship with the city’s business community.

Dr Hazelton will work in the council’s project management office, focusing on some of the city’s major projects, including George St and the Central City Plan.

Dr Hazelton is a former council heritage policy planner, heavily involved in the regeneration of the Warehouse precinct, but his new role will focus on city development.

"Securing someone of Glen’s calibre is a significant win for the city and the DCC, and we’re excited to see him returning to Dunedin," council chief executive Sandy Graham said.

The project management office will be headed by Mr Von Pein, who is rejoining the council as programme manager — major projects.

Mr Von Pein was formerly the council’s transport delivery manager and a key part of the Peninsula Connection safety improvement project, until joining the NZ Transport Agency last year.