Free and easy

Third-year nursing student Trudy McLellan is given a free shot by Roslyn Health Centre nurse Paola Miraglia at the Oval on Saturday, as part of an initiative by health provider Te Roopu Tautoko Ki Te Tonga to provide free flu and Covid vaccinations every weekend in July and August.

Co-ordinator Rhonda Ross said flu (influenza) vaccinations could cost about $30, so vaccinating a whole family could become a substantial cost.

The vaccinations are open to all, and everyone who chooses to be vaccinated will receive a $50 grocery voucher and will have the opportunity to go in the draw for prizes worth $500 such as grocery or petrol vouchers, firewood or power bill credits, bedding and blankets or school uniforms.

Te Roopu Tautoko Ki Te Tonga will be operating from a marquee in the Oval near the Kensington Tavern on Saturday from10am to 1pm and Sunday from 11am to 2pm, throughout July and August.