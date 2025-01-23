Fresh appeal to an ancient sport

Left paralysed down his right side following a skiing accident, Paul Wallace took to archery as part of his rehabilitation, drawing and releasing the arrow with his teeth. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The ancient practice of archery is enjoying an upswing of interest in Dunedin.

Dunedin Archery Club treasurer Julie Butler said the club’s beginner courses were full until June.

"So the sport is still something more and more people want to try.

"We are also getting more requests from businesses for private have-a-go sessions for team building or social events."

Butler said the club had a good 2024, as club archers attended the national tournament for the first time in years, returning with a clutch of medals.

"Our archers also won medals in the annual Royle Hutton tournament, also a national tournament."

"As the first archery club in New Zealand it was great to be making a splash at the nationals and other tournaments again."

The club also now has a para-archer, Paul Wallace, who learned to use his back teeth to shoot arrows after a stroke left him paralysed on his right side.

His story was a very positive one, and he had his eyes set on future para-Olympics, Butler said.

A have-a-go day this Sunday from 1pm to 3pm at Chingford Park will be the club’s first public day for 2025 and will be an opportunity for those at all fitness levels, older than 10, to try out the sport.

At $10 per person (no eftpos available) the event will also be a fundraiser towards maintenance of the clubhouse, which was looking a bit "tatty," Butler said.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz