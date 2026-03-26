Friends still supporting 100 years on

Rafael Clarke and Prof Nancy Longnecker host Friends Forever on OAR FM. Photo: supplied

Question: Ceramics from Persia, an articulated seal pup, a helmet from the 20th century, enough Victorian chairs to fill a ballroom — what do these things have in common?

Answer: The Friends of Tūhura Otago Museum.

Friends Forever, a new podcast and radio series on OAR FM, will share stories of the special items donated to the museum collection and of the people who have been instrumental in supporting the institution.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Association of Friends of Tūhura Otago Museum.

In 1926, the association met for the first time. It was the brainchild of former museum director H D Skinner; its first chairman was benefactor Willi Fels.

This group of diverse, yet like-minded people came together with a singular purpose: to support the museum.

From pursuing potential collection items to securing funding, the Friends still champion the museum’s importance to the community.

Podcast co-host and president of the association, Emeritus Professor Nancy Longnecker, said the series would complement an upcoming exhibition and a book about the history of the Friends.

"We are talking to some fascinating people, and with each one we are learning more about their backstory.

"I have learned a lot about the history of the Friends through the research we are doing."

The first weekly episode of Friends Forever is broadcast next Thursday at 12.30pm on 105.4FM and 1575AM.

Podcasts will be available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford

Community liaison, OAR FM