Fringe show to 'bring back Star fountain'

Dunedin theatre practitioner and New Athenaeum Theatre general manager Ellie Swann is recreating her own version of the Star Fountain in the Octagon, as a fun, free family show for the Dunedin Fringe Festival. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The glorious Star Fountain and its synchronised water, music and lights, which graced the Octagon from the 1960s to the 1990s, will be given a cheeky remake in a Dunedin Fringe Festival show.

The producer of the "Bring Back The Star Fountain" show, Dunedin Theatre practitioner and New Athenaeum Theatre (NAT) general manager Ellie Swann, recalls the Star Fountain from visiting it as a child and has often wondered about its fate.

"It was quite impressive and I remember it being a special Friday night shopping treat to go along to the Octagon and watch the fountain," Swann said.

Located at 23 The Octagon, the NAT entrance is opposite the site of the former fountain, replaced with two waterfall-style water features which do not enjoy universal popularity.

"It is surprising how many people still complain about the removal of the Star Fountain, in person and when they make submissions to the council," Swann said.

"It goes to show that people still miss the pretty things."

This, along with the recent renovations of George St and the discussions of art and design in public spaces, were what prompted her to create the Bring Back The Star Fountain show.

A fun and free family event, the 30-minute show will invite people to be part of the "team that rebuilds the Star Fountain and performs to some old-timey music".

With Swann as conductor, the new "fountain" — which looks suspiciously like a paddling pool — will be pump-operated by volunteers willing to step forward from the audience.

"Together, we will create our own version of the Star Fountain, with water and music — all in the name of fun.

"And it’s a chance for people to see and participate in the artistic process, so it’s a win-win."

• Bring Back the Star Fountain will be held from Thursday to Saturday, March 13-15, at 6pm, 6.45pm and 7.30pm in the lower Octagon. Entry is free, koha appreciated.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz