Frozen treats out and about

Gelato Junkie staff member Gilian Hersche hands a gelato cone to customer Shelley Amezcua at the Meridian Mall, where the firm’s mobile gelato stand, built on an Italian Ape Piaggio three-wheeler, has been based during the colder months. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

As the weather warms up, an innovative approach by Dunedin gelato makers Gelato Junkie will help bring their delicious frozen treats to the people, whether they are at the university, the beach, or a community event.

Founded by Rob Ottrey and trained chef Leni Bebensee in 2019, Gelato Junkie sells its frozen treats through a hole-in-the-wall shop in the Octagon, and now also via an ingenious mobile stand.

The bright pink stand was built on the back of a three-wheeler Italian Ape Piaggio, found by Mr Ottrey in New Plymouth, and driven down to Dunedin on a trailer.

Mr Ottrey did much of the work himself to convert the vehicle, with mechanical help from friends Chris MacGregor, of Beam Me Up Bagels, and Norm and Lisa Roos, of Skillsec Training.

"We had to work out how to build a 220kg freezer into it, and also how to power it without the noise and fumes of a generator — so we used a 200-volt lithium drycell battery and a solar panel on the roof," Mr Ottrey said.

"We are very grateful for their help — we would have been lost without it," he said.

Completed during last summer, the mobile Gelato Junkie stand spent time at local beaches and events on sunny days, and proved popular with beach-goers.

"It’s amazing on sunny days to be out there sharing good times with the community."

Gelato Junkie co-owner and gelato creator Leni Bebensee, at the company’s Octagon gelato shop.

Over the colder months, the mobile stand has been located in the Meridian Mall, but with the warming weather, Mr Ottrey hopes to soon be out and about at the university, local beaches and events.

The opening of Gelato Junkie coincided with the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and so the business has had to weather some ups and downs over the past four years.

"We have been happy to keep it low-key and learn as we have gone along. In general, we are pleased with how things are going," Mr Ottrey said.

"There is really nothing like our gelato in Dunedin, and it is all made on-site at our Octagon shop by Leni.

"We are very proud of what we make. It is top quality."

Ms Bebensee had undertaken special training in Italy, learning how to make the best quality gelato in classic Italian flavours. The majority of the gelato flavours were gluten free, and several were vegan.

Almost all of the products she used in making of the gelato were sourced locally, apart from vanilla pods which were imported from Tahiti.

