Fundraiser for clubhouse

Work on the Belleknowes Golf Club clubhouse is progressing. PHOTO: WARREN JOWETT

After the total destruction of the Belleknowes Golf Club clubhouse in June 2021, a new building is emerging from the ashes.

Club member Phyll Esplin said the roof was recently installed and people could now visualise what it would really look like.

The club still had a shortfall of funds because of increased construction costs and so it was running further fundraising events.

The club is organising a bingo night for May 19 at the Green Island Rugby Club, to which everyone is invited.

Teams are not required as the event is for individuals.

However, people would need to bring cash to buy bingo books and raffles, Ms Esplin said.

It starts at 7pm and finishes at 9.15pm.

"I’m advised that the public need to be there by 6.30pm to get a good seat."

The club is also organising a car-boot sale at Island Park Golf Club on Sunday, May 28 from 11am to 2pm.

The cost of a boot is $20 and the cost of a table inside the club rooms is $30.

Ms Esplin said club members were looking forward to soon being back in their clubrooms, two years since they burned down.

"Belleknowes golfers are very appreciative of the huge support members of the public are giving us at this time.

"There have been people coming to the golf course to take photos of the building progress and saying how nice it will look."

For details contact phyllesplin@gmail.com or phone 027696-0408.

