Fundraising spring fling ahead for Mosgiel

Hawthorn folk band and Mosgiel Brass Band member Grant Shackell is set to perform at a spring fling at Mosgiel Presbyterian Church.PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Get set to sing at a spring fling in Mosgiel.

The Mosgiel Brass Band and a range of guests are set to perform in a fundraising concert for Mosgiel Presbyterian Church.

Band musical director Philip Craigie said the Mosgiel Brass Band has been a part of the "musical life of Mosgiel" since it was formed in 1872.

"This must make it one of, if not the, oldest continuously functioning brass bands in New Zealand."

The band had more than 40 members.

He was the band’s conductor in 1972 and has been its musical director since 1989.

Other musicians set to perform at the concert include singer Jane Craigie-Read, keyboard and cello duo Kirsten Flett and Elaine Wilden and folk band Hawthorn.

Grant Shackell, of Mosgiel, plays in the brass band and in Hawthorn.

Hawthorn was formed 34 years ago, and is "reminiscent of The Seekers and Peter Paul and Mary".

Spring Fling at Mosgiel Presbyterian Church, 11 Church St from 7pm on Saturday, November 14.

Tickets available at Mosgiel Christian Bookshop.