Thursday, 29 October 2020

Fundraising spring fling ahead for Mosgiel

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. The Star

    Hawthorn folk band and Mosgiel Brass Band member Grant Shackell is set to perform at a spring...
    Hawthorn folk band and Mosgiel Brass Band member Grant Shackell is set to perform at a spring fling at Mosgiel Presbyterian Church.PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    Get set to sing at a spring fling in Mosgiel.

    The Mosgiel Brass Band and a range of guests are set to perform in a fundraising concert for Mosgiel Presbyterian Church.

    Band musical director Philip Craigie said the Mosgiel Brass Band has been a part of the "musical life of Mosgiel" since it was formed in 1872.

    "This must make it one of, if not the, oldest continuously functioning brass bands in New Zealand."

    The band had more than 40 members.

    He was the band’s conductor in 1972 and has been its musical director since 1989.

    Other musicians set to perform at the concert include singer Jane Craigie-Read, keyboard and cello duo Kirsten Flett and Elaine Wilden and folk band Hawthorn.

    Grant Shackell, of Mosgiel, plays in the brass band and in Hawthorn.

    Hawthorn was formed 34 years ago, and is "reminiscent of The Seekers and Peter Paul and Mary".

    Spring Fling at Mosgiel Presbyterian Church, 11 Church St from 7pm on Saturday, November 14.

    Tickets available at Mosgiel Christian Bookshop.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter