Funds to aid EV crash rescues

At the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board meeting last week, The Waitati Volunteer Fire Brigade was granted $1817 to buy a specialised emergency "plug" to render electrical vehicles immobile if ever involved in a crash on the region’s roads. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

A broad range of issues were discussed by the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board at its meeting last week, from problem trees to roadside safety, and potential safety problems around electric vehicles in crashes.

The board met last Wednesday evening, April 10, at the Warrington Surf Club rooms. Waitati resident Cr Mandy Mayhem was present to listen to local issues.

During the meeting’s public forum, the board was addressed by Waitati Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief Charles Abraham, who spoke in support of a funding application for $1817 to buy a specialised emergency "plug" to render electrical vehicles immobile at crash sites.

Mr Abraham said the growth of electric vehicles on the roads posed a new set of challenges for first responders, as there was a "real danger" of vehicles suddenly lurching forward and injuring someone while they were rendering aid.

"A solution has been devised in Europe that is an emergency plug, while effectively shuts the EV down, so that the drive mechanism won’t go, which makes it safer to move around them," he said.

It would be prudent for the Waitati Volunteer Fire Brigade to have one of these units, which had a "universal fitting" and could be used on all EVs, although budget constraints meant it did not have funding to buy one itself.

Another issue which first responders had to look out for at a crash was the problem of the EV lithium battery overheating and causing a fire — something which was carefully monitored.

While there had been no EV crashes in the Waitati area as yet, given the rise in vehicle numbers, it was probably only a matter of time, Mr Abraham said.

Later in the meeting, the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board discussed the application and voted to grant the requested $1817 to the Waitati Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Hazards

Also at the public forum, Warrington resident James Davidson spoke of safety hazards around the area, particularly in relation to roadside vegetation and narrow paths, which forced pedestrians to walk on the road. He also highlighted traffic concerns around the Esplanade beach entrance and other local roads.

Pine tree

Evansdale resident Paul Jouanides also addressed the public forum, to request the board’s support in dealing with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and Downer over a huge wilding pine, which was growing on the roadside outside his property. The tree was causing a range of problems and he had battled for 18 months to get it removed, without success.

Waikouaiti Coast Community Board chairman Alasdair Morrison said, in response to being contacted by Mr Jouanides, he had viewed the tree and agreed it was a problem. He has also been in contact with NZTA and was hopeful of a positive outcome.

General business

Moving on to general business, the board discussed its submission to the Dunedin City Council’s 30-year Future Development Strategy, and whether it would submit on the Draft Annual Plan, the Aurora Energy Consultation, the Otago Regional Council Draft Long Term Plan, and more.

Among the local issues to be raised were bus services, water supply and cycleways.

Chairman’s report

In his board chairman’s report, Mr Morrison spoke about plans by the Waitati Beach Society for sustainable and accessible public toilets at Doctor’s Beach Point. It would take time to work through the project, but it would be "quite a thing" if it came to pass, he said.

Mr Morrison also shared that he and deputy board chairman Andy Barratt had spent time at Karitane Wharf with DCC Parks & Recreation representatives to discuss the many possibilities for upgrading the area.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz