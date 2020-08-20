Funds granted for anti-poaching signs

Constable Allan Lynch, of Middlemarch, displays a sign warning against illegal hunting after speaking at a Strath Taieri Community Board meeting. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Poachers cannot plead ignorance after new signs are installed, a Middlemarch policeman says.

Constable Allan Lynch, of Middlemarch, spoke at a Strath Taieri Community Board meeting on August 6 to support a funding application from Otago Neighbourhood Support.

The group was seeking $2500 from the board to go towards a $3000 project to buy and install signs across Strath Taieri to deter illegal hunting.

"Illegal hunting is one of the biggest issues I’ve had since arriving in the district."

The project would have ongoing costs, as signs would need to be replaced "as illegal hunters love shooting them" and young people stole them to display in their homes, he said.

The signs cost about $16 each.

As a start, the group wanted to install 60 signs in the district.

Board member Robin Thomas asked if the group had asked landowners for funding to install signs on their property.

Const Lynch said large farms would require several signs, so it could be a costly exercise for landowners.

Mr Thomas said the cost for signs would be cheaper for a farmer than the loss of a cattle beast.

Board deputy chairman Mark O’Neill said illegal hunting was an issue on his farm and he would be willing to make a donation if signs were installed on his property.

Board chairman Barry Williams said he wanted illegal hunters to face harsher punishments.

"They get handed a wet bus ticket. It would be nice if judges would hammer them a bit harder."

As the board had other funding applications to consider, Mr Williams moved the board give the group $1000 "for a start and see how it goes" and lodge another application in the future.

Mr Thomas supported the motion and everyone voted in favour.

The group also requested $2000 for signs from the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board last week, but the board voted to leave it on the table until the next meeting.

Board member Brian Peat was concerned the group did not declare it had also requested funding from the Strath Taieri Community Board.

Board member Brian Miller was concerned they had already received $100,000 over three years from the Dunedin City Council.

The Star reported in 2019 that money was for wages.

Board deputy chairman Dean McAlwee suggested the board let the request lie on the table so they could seek clarification on whether the group sought any council funding for the same project.

Mr Peat, Mr Miller, and councillor Carmen Houlahan voted in favour.

Board members Phillipa Bain and Martin Dillon voted against, as they supported the request.