Garden a place to learn, connect, grow

Tomahawk Community Garden Trust members (from left) Judy Fisher, Stefan Meyer, and Leonore Hafermann, work in the garden beds, which operate on permaculture and organic principles in the light, sandy soil and salt breezes of the beach-side community. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

Sandy soil and salt sea air can be a challenge for gardeners in the Tomahawk area, as the members of the Tomahawk Community Garden know all too well.

The vibrant garden is run by local residents following permaculture and organic principles and has a large herb garden, four general garden beds, a growing tunnel, several apple trees and more.

Community garden members Judy Fisher, Stefan Meyer and Leonore Hafermann said the harsh environment of the garden’s coastal site meant that some experimentation was needed when it came to growing food.

"Recently, we have tried growing a range of different greens, including chicory and French sorrel," Ms Fisher said.

"It can be interesting to see what grows and what doesn’t in the salt air coming off the ocean," she said.

"Because of that, the things that grow best tend to be herbs and potatoes, and we usually have a good tomato crop.

"This summer has been a bit of a tough growing season, due to the unsettled weather, but we still have some good crops coming through — especially pumpkins, broccoli and cabbages."

Founded in 2015 on a piece of DCC reserve ground in Oregon St, the Tomahawk Community Garden is run by a trust comprising local residents, led by chairwoman Victoria Hutchinson.

Tomahawk Community Garden Trust members Stefan Meyer and Leonore Hafermann at work in the garden, which produces well despite being near to the ocean.

Ms Fisher said, apart from being a place for growing food and learning about gardening techniques, the Tomahawk Community Garden was a valuable community gathering place.

"We have regular working bees and catch-ups over cups of tea or drinks — it’s a really pleasant thing to do in the garden on a nice day.

"More community engagement is something we are keen to create."

Recently, the Tomahawk Community Garden Trust received a grant from Dunedin’s Our Food Network, which has enabled them to buy two very helpful pieces of garden equipment — a mulcher for chipping garden waste and a weed-eater.

Mr Meyer said the plan for the future was to invite members of the local community to bring their green waste to the community garden to have it mulched down, and then take it home to to their own gardens. Or they could give the mulched material for the community garden for use on its beds.

"Having the mulcher and the weed-eater is such a boost for the garden — we are absolutely thrilled to have them."

As the Tomahawk Community Garden continues to develop, it is attracting more people from the local area, including residents of a new housing development.

"People bring their kids along as well — the garden is a fun place for them to play and to learn about growing your own food," Mr Meyer

said.

Rather than having regular community days at the garden, members of the trust keep an eye on what needs doing in the garden, and will call for a working bee through the Tomahawk Community Garden facebook page.

People who are interested in taking part in garden activities are invited to check out the facebook page, and drop the garden group a message with any questions.

