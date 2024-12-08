Gift boxes bring joy to all

LJ Hooker Dunedin staff (from left) Amelia Hermens, Pam Mulder, Jason Hynes, Trista Townsend, Stephanie Atherton and Daryl Siggleko pack gift boxes of food for families in need. Photo: Sam Henderson

A little gift can mean a lot at Christmas.

Trista Townsend, with the help of her work colleagues at LJ Hooker Dunedin, has once again been organising "Festive Cheer in a Box" by putting together gift boxes of food for local families in need.

The Christmas-wrapped boxes are filled with food and essentials, with some festive-themed items such as Christmas pudding, candy canes, dried fruit and chocolate.

Mrs Townsend said individuals or families could collect an empty box as well as a suggested list of items from the company offices.

People could also wrap their own box in Christmas wrapping and fill it with food items.

To help spread the cost of filling the box, Mrs Townsend suggested groups, such as co-workers, could all contribute.

"Because things are a bit tougher this year."

People could place a box in a common area, such as a staff room, and each could provide just one or two items.

"We can drop the boxes off and then they just divvy it out."

This year, the initiative is focused on helping Ōtepoti-Dunedin Whānau Refuge.

The gift boxes of food will be delivered to the refuge on December 14, to be distributed to local families.

Any additional boxes would be passed on to other local social services, Mrs Townsend said.

She thanked her co-workers who had supported the initiative.

"It has been such a great thing for our collegiality but it has also been a really, really positive teamwork thing for all of us as well."

Mrs Townsend expressed gratitude to all the people who had already donated.

People can drop off filled boxes at the LJ Hooker offices at 516 George St or 63 Musselburgh Rise.

