Golfers to be strung along to raise funds

Belleknowes Golf Club is hosting an entertaining afternoon of nine-hole golf from 1pm this Sunday, March 16.

Club member Phyll Esplin said the club would be running a string tournament, which meant each golfer was given a length of string, a measurement of which would be used to move the ball the same distance without penalty.

Once a length of string was used it was cut off, meaning the strategy was to use all the string but in places where they could not hit the ball.

Each golfer was asked to be sponsored by a business of their choice, with funds going towards continued costs relating to refurbishment after a fire destroyed the club’s former building in June 2021.

Email entries to phyllesplin@gmail.com.