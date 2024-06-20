Grants given to aid efforts

Pregnancy Help Dunedin is one of many community groups who have received grants from the Dunedin City Council. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A community organisation providing free baby bedding, clothing, nappies and other items to families in Dunedin is among nearly 100 recipients to receive support in the latest Dunedin City Council (DCC) community grants funding round.

Pregnancy Help Dunedin has been awarded two grants worth a total of $10,000 and manager Chris Ottley said the council’s ongoing support for community organisations and charities was vital.

"We couldn’t do what we do without the generous support of volunteers, donors and the DCC."

In the past year, Pregnancy Help Dunedin assisted 1435 whānau, providing sleep spaces (bassinets, pēpi-pods, and wahakura), pregnancy clothing, baby bedding, nappies (both disposable and reusable) and clothing, totalling close to 50,000 individual items.

Most of these items were donated but the organisation also had an "amazing team of knitters who do the really important mahi of helping us to keep little ones warm when the weather is cold", he said.

The council provided grants of $317,662.20 to 91 individuals and community groups in the March funding round.

DCC grants subcommittee chairwoman councillor Marie Laufiso said the March round included council-funded grants, as well as Creative Communities Scheme and Waste Minimisation grants, administered by the council on behalf of Creative New Zealand and the Ministry for the Environment.

She praised the dedication and manaakitanga of all involved.

"To support them wherever we can is the DCC’s obligation and honour."