Hands-on science

Green Island School pupils (from left) Carlos Gose (9), Trowa Murray (8), Cooper Smith (9), Phoebe Telfer (8), Kairi Vehikite (9, obscured) and Stella Johnson (9) enjoy an afternoon of wonder and discovery at Otago Museum’s Tuhura Otago Community Trust Science Centre. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Green Island School pupils (from left) Carlos Gose (9), Trowa Murray (8), Cooper Smith (9), Phoebe Telfer (8), Kairi Vehikite (9, obscured) and Stella Johnson (9) enjoy an afternoon of wonder and discovery at Otago Museum’s Tuhura Otago Community Trust Science Centre.

They are just some of the many young people able to enjoy the interactive bicultural science displays for free thanks to a partnership with the Dodd-Walls Centre to mark the 150th birthday of Sir Ernest Rutherford.

One hundred-and-fifty family passes are being provided to schools across the region.

Museum operations and science communicator Sandra Sesto Dekic said the passes were being given away through three ballots.

Twenty-one schools entered the first ballot for 50 passes and the winning schools were Macandrew Bay, St Clair, Opoho, Halfway Bush and Green Island, each receiving 10 family passes.

Dodd-Walls Centre for Photonic and Quantum Technologies director Prof David Hutchinson said schools could use the passes for fundraising or as prizes, and the aim was to inspire young people into science.