Thursday, 28 October 2021

Hands-on science

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star
     
    Green Island School pupils (from left) Carlos Gose (9), Trowa Murray (8), Cooper Smith (9),...
    Green Island School pupils (from left) Carlos Gose (9), Trowa Murray (8), Cooper Smith (9), Phoebe Telfer (8), Kairi Vehikite (9, obscured) and Stella Johnson (9) enjoy an afternoon of wonder and discovery at Otago Museum’s Tuhura Otago Community Trust Science Centre. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
     
     
    Green Island School pupils (from left) Carlos Gose (9), Trowa Murray (8), Cooper Smith (9), Phoebe Telfer (8), Kairi Vehikite (9, obscured) and Stella Johnson (9) enjoy an afternoon of wonder and discovery at Otago Museum’s Tuhura Otago Community Trust Science Centre. 
     
    They are just some of the many young people able to enjoy the interactive bicultural science displays for free thanks to a partnership with the Dodd-Walls Centre to mark the 150th birthday of Sir Ernest Rutherford.
     
    One hundred-and-fifty family passes are being provided to schools across the region. 
     
    Museum operations and science communicator Sandra Sesto Dekic said the passes were being given away through three ballots.
     
    Twenty-one schools entered the first ballot for 50 passes and the winning schools were Macandrew Bay, St Clair, Opoho, Halfway Bush and Green Island, each receiving 10 family passes. 
     
     
    Dodd-Walls Centre for Photonic and Quantum Technologies director Prof David Hutchinson said schools could use the passes for fundraising or as prizes, and the aim was to inspire young people into science. 
     
    Pupils, teachers and parents from schools across Dunedin celebrate being able to enjoy free...
    Pupils, teachers and parents from schools across Dunedin celebrate being able to enjoy free family passes to Otago Museum's Tuhura Otago Community Trust Science Centre. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON'
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter