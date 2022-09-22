Harbouring the secrets of the deep

Marine science . . . Portobello School pupils (clockwise from front) Jordan Crowley (8), Maya Luff (8), Joseph Kokaua Butcher (8), Ida Ritchie (9) and Ella Severne (9) inspect plates to see what is growing in the sea under the Portobello Wharf. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

What lies beneath the waters of the Portobello Wharf?

Pupils from Portobello School have been working on a project that aims to understand the growth of species over time at the wharf.

Portobello School teacher Tom Hobbs said a series of observation plates had been lowered into the water at the wharf, and at regular interviews the pupils visited to see what types of flora and fauna were beginning to inhabit the plates.

‘‘The longer they are in there the more chance there is of being abit of wildlife.’’

The pupils used pictures of some of the marine life that could inhabit the plates so they could check and identify different species.

Pupil Maya Luff said they were also checking the temperature of the water.

Recording the temperature of the air and under water in the harbour over time could show if it was changing and what effect that might have on marine life.

Pupil Jordan Crowley joked he was also looking to see if cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants was living under the harbour.

Teacher Cheryl Neill said the school was working with New Zealand Marine Studies Centre director Dr Sally Carson on the Portobello Wharf Project.

Working with scientists from the marine studies centre, they were able to investigate the settlement, growth, and tolerance of benthic species under seasonal and future warming conditions.

As the wharf was close enough for pupils to walk to it was an ideal project for the school, she said.