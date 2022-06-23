Hareweka Harbour Cone track extension planned

Hereweka-Harbour Cone Trust member Marcia Dale holds a map showing where a walking track will be extended from Hereweka St to the top of Harbour Cone. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The languid landscape of Otago Peninsula will soon be able to be more easily enjoyed.

The Otago Peninsula Community Board agreed at an extraordinary meeting recently to grant the entire remaining amount of $3679.85 from this year’s discretionary fund to the Hereweka-Harbour Cone Trust.

The funds will help with plans to create a public walking track that will link the Hereweka St walk from Portobello through to the top of Hereweka Harbour Cone.

Trust member Marcia Dale said the track would run through the 328ha publicly owned property as well as three adjoining private properties.

All property owners were fully supportive of the project, she said.

The total cost of the project was expected to be about $6000 and included installation of stainless steel signs, stiles, marker posts and step risers.

The trust had raised about half of the anticipated costs.

The track would provide access for both visiting tourists and local residents, enabling them to access previously obscure historical sites.

Signage along the track would aim to provide information about further sites of interest throughout the Hereweka property.

Ms Dale said when finished people could enjoy walking all the way from Portobello to the top of Hereweka Harbour Cone without stepping on a road.

Board member Edna Stevenson said she totally supported it.

"It is wonderful."

Board member Cheryl Neill echoed that sentiment.

"It will be fantastic for all the people who come down here using the walking tracks and for locals alike."

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz