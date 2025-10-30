Soundproofing requirements up

Better acoustic insulation requirements for new apartments in Dunedin’s CBD are among changes that are now in force.

Decisions on "Plan Change 1 (Stage 2 – All Other Topics)", released yesterday, have resulted in a range of changes to Dunedin’s district plan (2GP).

Among the changes are increased acoustic insulation requirements for any new apartments and other noise-sensitive activities in Dunedin’s CBD, warehouse precinct and harbourside edge zones.

Other changes include better enabling healthcare activities in more locations, adding 23 new scheduled trees/tree groups and removing 16 others.

Hearings panel chair and independent commissioner Rob van Voorthuysen said, in a statement, the decisions reflected the panel’s consideration of 217 submissions and more than 30 presentations made to a hearing.

“As a result of the submissions we received, we’ve increased the proposed acoustic insulation requirements for new inner-city dwellings to include principal living areas, as well as bedrooms, in recognition that these rooms require a quieter noise environment," Mr van Voorthuysen said.

“This reflects the concerns of those in the music community who wanted more stringent acoustic insulation standards.

"But we also had regard to expert evidence that raising the insulation requirements further would be ... a significant barrier to residential development.

“These changes are designed to support a vibrant CBD that leaves room for live music and a range of housing choices and we believe we’ve got the balance right," he said.

Mr van Voorthuysen said the decisions also reflected the need to encourage healthcare activities, as well as the contribution prominent trees made to community amenity.

Council city development manager Dr Anna Johnson said Plan Change 1 was notified in November, 2024 and open to submission, with a hearing on Stage 1 (Heritage) in May and the decision was released July 17.

Submitters to the Stage 2 hearing in August could appeal to the Environment Court within 30 working days of the decision being notified, she said.

For more information, visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/2gp-plan-change-1. — Allied Media