Sharing stories, personal experiences of Tomahawk

The Tomahawk Lagoon Signage Steering Committee is inviting the community to "Share Your Lagoon Stories" during a community gathering.

The event, to be held this Saturday, November 1, from 2pm-4pm at Ocean Grove Domain Hall, will be open to all interested people.

Those attending will hear about progress on signage plans for the lagoon and will get the chance to help share the content of the signs by sharing Tomahawk Lagoon stories, images and memories.

Ecotago scientist Andrew Innes said, in a statement, the community was welcome "to share your rich narratives of Tomahawk Lagoon".

Light refreshments will be provided. — Allied Media