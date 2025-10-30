Mural welcomes cruise passengers

People walk past a section of the new mural adorning the welcome gateway for cruise ship passengers at Port Otago. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Cruise ship passengers disembarking in Port Chalmers will be welcomed by a new gateway, before venturing off into the city.

The Port Otago Cruise Ship Terminal now has a revamped welcome passage with a mural design reflecting mana whenua values and history.

A collaboration between Enterprise Dunedin, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou and Port Otago, the project came out of the Ōtepoti Dunedin Destination Management Plan activity.

The concept and execution was completed by mana whenua-owned organisation Aukaha using the space in the terminal governed by Port Otago.

Upoko (head) of Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou Edward Ellison said, in a statement, the designs were unique to Dunedin and provided a sense of welcoming to manuhiri (visitors) while acknowledging those who had traversed the harbour for millennia, he said.

Enterprise Dunedin Cruise manager Suzanne Jenkins said the mural would mean "passengers receive that famous southern hospitality from the moment they disembark, to the moment they depart".

Dunedin-born artist Riani Iti-Metuati (Te Ati Awa, Kūki Airani) designed the suspended acrylic kōwhaiwhai panels and the mural wall, then painted by James Bellaney (Ngāti Porou, Kāi Tahu, Scottish, Spanish).

Port Otago sustainability and cruise manager Carolyn Bennett said the welcome passageway paired with the new Taking Memories Home mural above it by artist Koryu Aoshima added "something special" to the arrival process.

"Things may have appeared quiet during the offseason, but we are always looking at ways to improve and develop the passenger journey and Port Otago was enthusiastic about jumping on board to help facilitate this initiative."

Carnival Splendor visited Dunedin on October 26 — marking the start of the 2025/26 cruise season of 79 ships, on 50 separate days, with about 134,000 passengers and 62,000 crew. — Allied Media