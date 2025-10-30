Tests, Super Rugby Aupiki expanded

Braxton Sorensen-McGee, of New Zealand, dives over the line to score her team’s fifth try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 bronze medal match between New Zealand and France. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby is making changes to the domestic women’s rugby calendar for next year after a very successful year when global interest in the sport was highlighted during the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

The Black Ferns will play 10 test matches in 2026, including four in New Zealand.

Three test matches against Pacific rivals would take place in April, which included the traditional "Pac4" fixtures.

The Black Ferns would also once again play for the O’Reilly Cup.

As part of the WXV Global Series, the Black Ferns will play six tests in a home and away format against some of the world’s top 12 teams in September and October.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby head of women’s high performance Hannah Porter said the new international schedule was a major boost.

"It’s more rugby, but crucially it is more rugby against the world’s top teams.

"It will be a major change in the next World Cup cycle as we look toward the 2029 tournament in Australia."

The expanded international schedule also enabled some improvements to New Zealand’s domestic women’s calendar, including shifting Super Rugby Aupiki to later in the year, she said.

Previously played through March and April, Super Rugby Aupiki will now take place between June and August, with six regular season games and a grand final.

The winner of Super Rugby Aupiki will take on the winner of Australia’s Super Rugby W in the Women’s Super Rugby Champions Final too, which will take place in Australia in 2026.

"We are ambitious in our plans to expand Aupiki and having a clear window in the middle of the year allows for a longer preseason and the option to extend the season moving forward.

"It’s important for our players to spend more time in those team environments, so they have more exposure to the coaching, training, preparation and habits of a full-time professional athlete," she said.

"We are already investigating how this would work for future seasons." — Allied Media