Thursday, 20 May 2021

Having a lime time

    1. The Star

    PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    Artist Dillon Waddell fans the fire as his waste-brick and lime mortar pizza oven dries out during the Lime Burners event at the Dunedin Gasworks Museum over the weekend.

    "It [lime] is a really good material to work with, surprisingly simple and it holds its shape really well," Waddell said.

    "After this, I’m going to take it home and install it in my garden." 

