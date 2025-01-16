Heatstroke in pets can be fatal

Dogs don’t sweat, instead they pant to cool down. Photo: Getty Images

Feeling the heat? So do your pets ...

Ever tried walking outside in the blistering sun with bare feet and a fur jacket?

That’s exactly what your dog experiences when you take them for a walk in the heat of the day in summer.

Unlike humans, dogs don’t sweat through their bodies to cool themselves down and can’t regulate their temperatures as easily.

Certain dog breeds are particularly susceptible to heatstroke and should be given extra care during hot weather.

Flat-faced (brachycephalic) breeds such as bulldogs, pugs and boxers are at a higher risk due to their short snouts, which make it harder for them to pant efficiently and cool down.

PD Insurance chief operating officer Michelle Le Long said in a statement, it was not uncommon to see a surge in claims related to excessive heat in summer.

"We find heat-related issues in pets very distressing, as they cause significant suffering for both the animals and their owners," Ms Le Long said.

"Heatstroke in dogs can even be fatal, which makes these situations especially heartbreaking because they are often preventable."

Healthy Pets New Zealand illness prevention expert Dr Cath Watson said being aware of how pets responded to heat was the first and most essential step.

"Generally, temperatures up to around 20°C are comfortable for most cats and dogs; going over that can put them at higher risk of heatstroke," Dr Watson said.

Heatstroke symptoms

Dr Watson said signs of heatstroke in a pup could include purple gums or red skin, diarrhoea and/or vomiting, excessive panting, dribbling or foaming from the mouth and general laziness (lethargy).

"If you suspect heatstroke, move your dog to a cool place and calm them. Wet their coat with room temperature water and, most importantly, contact your vet immediately, as heatstroke can be life-threatening," she said.

Cats do not pant and if they do it is a sign of something wrong.

Heat exhaustion often sets in before heatstroke, and cats (and dogs) may become lethargic.

If this progresses to symptoms including glazed eyes, difficulty breathing, unsteady walking and loss of balance, vomiting and red gums or tongue, your cat may be suffering from heatstroke.

If this is suspected, get your cat to a cool place and contact the vet without delay. — APL