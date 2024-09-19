Hoiho in Hollywood ... The successful campaign to have the hoiho - yellow-eyed penguin - named 2024 Bird of the Year has reached the glittering heights of Hollywood.

PHOTO: HAYDEN PARSONS

On his Instagram page, New Zealander and television host Phil Keoghan shared a comic conversation with British presenter John Oliver while seated at the Emmys, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Keoghan highlighted the winning entry and name-checked Dunedin while in conversation with Oliver.

Tūhura Otago Museum marketing manager Charlie Buchan said the museum expressed its gratitude to Keoghan, who has been a prominent figure championing the 2024 Bird of the Year campaign, for bringing global attention to Dunedin’s beloved penguin.

Mr Buchan highlighted how refreshing it was to see the hoiho and Dunedin in the global spotlight.

‘‘With everything happening in the world, it’s great to have something more lighthearted to celebrate. Bird of the Year has made it to the Emmys, and so has the hoiho.

"We couldn’t be prouder.’’