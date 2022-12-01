Honouring fallen ancestor

Important task . . . Former Governor-General and chief of NZ Defence Force Lieutenant general Sir Jerry Mateparae joins Jasper Harvey (13), the great-great nephew of Private Bruce Harvey — killed at Gallipoli in 1915, and an un-named descendant of the Paisley family in planting a kowhai tree at the rededication of the Upper Junction war memorial site on Tuesday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Learning about the life and experiences of his great-great uncle, who was killed at Gallipoli, has been a fascinating journey of discover for Dunedin youngster Jasper Harvey (13).

Jasper is the great-great nephew of Private Bruce Harvey, one of the 17 soldiers who died overseas inWorld War 1 that are honoured at the Upper Junction war memorial site.

Being involved in clean-up work at the site in recent months, alongside the Otago Military History Group, has given Jasper a chance to learn more his family and what befell his great-great uncle.



He was impressed by the efforts of the volunteers, including descendants of the men, who had transformed the formerly overgrown site.



‘‘They have done a great job, it all looks really good now,’’ Jasper said.



Born in South Africa, Bruce Harvey emigrated to New Zealand with his family in 1905, settling in Upper Junction in 1906.



He was the eldest son of 12 children, born to Tomas and Susan Harvey.



Bruce Harvey enlisted with his brother Cecil and was sent overseas to Gallipoli with the 1st Battalion Otago Infantry Regiment.



Pte Bruce Harvey was acting as a company runner on August 7, 1915, when he was wounded, but managed to pass his message on to be taken to the forward position.



However, when the man returned, Pte Harvey and the area he had been seated in had been obliterated in error by a navy bombardment.