Hope marathon can go ahead

Runners in the 2019 event pass Ravensbourne. Photo: The Star files

The Dunedin Marathon committee is hopeful this year’s event can go ahead after a two-year hiatus.

All going well, it will be held on Sunday, September 11.

The event was last held in 2019. It was cancelled early in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and postponed, then cancelled, last year.

Committee chairwoman Maria Sleeman said the event would be back to its traditional date of the second Sunday of September.

That date suited for many reasons — students were in the city, it was between winter and summer sports and it fitted with other running events around the county.

She was hopeful the pandemic would not affect this year’s event, as it had done in the past, Ms Sleeman said.

However, the city would have to be out of the Red traffic light setting for it to go ahead.

"We’ll keep our fingers crossed — third time lucky," she said.

The aim was to launch in June as usual, when the committee would have a better understanding of the Covid-19 situation.

Would-be participants in last year’s event who had opted to transfer their entry to this year would be given a code to re-enter.

Others had until the end of February to get the 75% refund.

The committee was working towards the same plan as last year. That was to finish the walks and runs at Emerson’s Brewery, which was the naming rights sponsor.

"We’ll work towards that enthusiastically and hope things come right for us."



JESSICA.WILSON@thestar.co.nz