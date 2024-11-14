Horticulture course out to secure future

Otago Polytechnic lecturer Kim Thomas and horticulture students (from left) Tabitha Hall, Michael Gaffney, Vicky Appleby, Maeghan Good and Brayden Taane prepare tomato plants for sale. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Otago Polytechnic’s horticulture course faces an uncertain future, as it is among the many programmes the institution is closely reviewing.

The National Certificate in Horticulture Level 3 one-year course is one of about 30 that are under review at present, as the polytechnic looks to remain financially sustainable.

Staff and students say the course has been very beneficial and provides a pathway to employment or further education.

Student Vicky Appleby is a single parent in her 40s seeking a professional change and had been attending the course on a part-time basis while working.

The course had been ‘‘really good’’ and each of the tutors had their own strengths and passions that enabled learning from different perspectives.

Even if people did not want to pursue horticulture as a full-time career, with rising food costs, the ability to develop gardening knowledge was useful.

‘‘I think that we could do with having a movement more towards being able to grow your own food and manage your own gardens,’’ she said.

After finishing high school, student Brayden Taane enrolled in the programme and described it as a positive experience.

‘‘At the start of the year I wasn’t very confident with my future and what was going to happen next.’’

The programme boosted his self-assurance and enabled him to acquire new skills.

‘‘I’m ready to go get a job now, I am not nervous about it any more.’’

Work experience he undertook at the Dunedin landscaping business Greencraft as part of the course led to a summer job with the company.

He planned to apply for an apprenticeship at the Dunedin Botanic Garden next year, Mr Taane said.

Natural Resources teaching and research assistant and lecturer Kim Thomas is encouraging more students to enrol to help secure the course’s continuation.

‘‘If we can increase our enrolments, then it is likely we can continue a 30-year history of delivering horticulture in Dunedin.’’

The aim was to enrol 25 students for 2025 to help ensure its viability, Ms Thomas said.

The Otago Polytechnic’s annual open day and plant sale on Saturday would be an opportunity to showcase the benefits of the programme.

A popular feature of the annual plant sale will be the sale of Sweet 100 and Acid Free Roma cherry tomatoes.

A variety of edible and ornamental plants, including New Zealand natives, will also be available.

The event coincides with the nearby farmers’ market, making it a convenient stop for those interested.

‘‘So the farmers’ market is kind of a nice coinky-dink for the timing,’’ Ms Thomas said.