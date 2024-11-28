Important White Ribbon message

Photo: Brenda Harwood

The First Church fence was adorned with dozens of white ribbons during a White Ribbon Day event on Monday, members of the public were encouraged to tie a ribbon to highlight the issue of family violence.

Pictured are (from left) community member Johanna van de Wint, Fiona Combes of Kainga Ora, Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO) chief executive Robbie Moginie, community member Naomi Nelio, PSO community relations adviser Joy Davis, Dunedin Collaboration Against Family Violence co-ordinator Michaela Corcoran and PSO social worker Sarah Davis.

Ms Moginie said it had been "wonderful to see the whole community get behind the idea" and support the message.

The statistics around family violence were "scary", showing that only one-third of family violence incidents were reported.

"This means it is a job for the whole community — if we work together we can make a significant difference," she said.