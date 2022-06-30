Intersection motion matter for Waka Kotahi not DCC

The Dunedin City Council has responded to a recent resolution passed by the Mosgiel Taieri community board.

At the most recent community board meeting, a resolution put forward by board member Brian Miller caused intense discussion when he addressed the council’s proposed intersection changes at Gordon Rd and Eden St which would include installation of traffic signals and the removal of 24 car parks.

A city council spokesman said the resolution recommending the DCC put an immediate stop to all procedures and development of the new Mosgiel Pool intersection until a public hearing was held was not valid and would not be actioned by the council.

This was because decisions regarding the intersection rested with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, not the city council, he said.

Chairwoman Joy Davis said she regretted not recording her vote against the motion.

"Although I disagreed with the motion, I regret I did not record my vote against it and the motion was carried with support from a majority of other board members."

"The motion is not valid because it asks the Dunedin City Council to halt work on the new Mosgiel Pool intersection until a public hearing can be held, when my understanding is, that is not a decision the DCC can make. The road is a State Highway and again, my understanding is, the decision rests with Waka Kotahi."

