Junior golf club on par

Futures Dunedin club members gather with board member Rodney Tate on Sunday at Taieri Lakes Golf Club before commencing an order of merit competition. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A "virtual club" has been growing from strength to strength, providing an opportunity for young athletes to get out on the green.

Futures Dunedin provides an opportunity for junior golfers aged 5 to 18 to learn and play golf at more than one club.

For a modest annual amount, members could play at eight different golf clubs around the city without paying a green fee, co-ordinator Jenn Bowman said.

The concept was originally devised by Otago Golf Club general manager and golf professional Shelley Duncan.

Golf New Zealand has incorporated the model into its national junior golf programme and there are clubs across the country.

Run as a charity, Futures Dunedin was the second largest club in the country with about 330 junior members and 40 parent or guardian members, Mrs Bowman said.

The club provides coaching opportunities and organises about 30 events each year, from tournaments to family fun days, "which parents and kids play together".

Players can enjoy playing a game with their peers in a sport that is an alternative to group sports such as rugby and soccer.

"You are still active, you are still working within a group, but you are individual."

King’s High School student and club member Albie Reid, 16, joined the club about four years ago.

Futures Dunedin club member Fred Reed, 15, shows his card after gaining a hole in one at Taieri Lakes Golf Course on Sunday. It was off the white tees on the seventh hole, which goes across water. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"It is well-run, to be honest, [with] nice prizes.

"It is good encouragement to get out."

The club helps him participate in tournaments such as the New Zealand under-16 championship, which took place in New Plymouth in September.

He said he enjoyed the social aspects of playing golf.

"Just being out with friends."

On Sunday, about 30 young golfers gathered at Taieri Lakes Golf Club to play in an order of merit competition.

"So this is designed to be more of a competitive environment for kids."

The winners from Sunday’s tournament were Toby Allan, 15, (79 gross) in the 0-10 handicap division, and Aiden Moon, 11, (61 net) in the 10.1-36 division.

Another player, Fred Reed, 15, scored a hole-in-one on the seventh hole, Mrs Bowman said.

