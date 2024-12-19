Keeping teens safe for the New Year holidays

Helping hand ... Red Frogs New Zealand volunteers out and about at a previous New Year event in Wānaka. PHOTO: RED FROGS NZ/SHANNON THOMSON

It is only a hop, skip and a jump until New Year’s Eve and the summer festival season is in full swing.

For the ninth year, non-profit organisation Red Frogs New Zealand is getting ready to support and safeguard young people during the holiday period.

As thousands of teenagers and young adults prepare to visit popular holiday locations and festivals, Red Frogs volunteers, including many from Dunedin, will be on hand to provide a safe and positive environment for partygoers.

In a statement, Red Frogs New Zealand director Ray Thomson said the summer season was shaping up to be one of Red Frogs’ busiest.

‘‘We are so excited for the summer ahead.

‘‘Red Frogs are returning to some of our favourite locations to help safeguard young people and this would not be possible if it wasn’t for the support from local councils, police and emergency services — and of course our amazing Red Frog volunteers.’’

The organisations dedicated volunteers were the ‘‘real MVPs’’.

‘‘They are giving up their holiday break and paying their own way to ensure young people are kept safe — and essentially catch vomit — during the New Year’s period.’’

Volunteer teams will be present at New Year celebrations, festivals and events at holiday hotspots in Queenstown, Wānaka, Kaiteriteri and Nelson.

In distinctive Red Frog shirts, volunteers will offer water, advice and assistance to patrons in need.

The teams would establish safe spaces, or ‘‘chill-out zones’’, to provide an alcohol-free and drug-free zone for young people offering pancakes, water and ‘‘quality banter’’, Mr Thomson said.

The aim was to create an inclusive environment where everyone felt valued and respected, he said.

‘‘If you see a Red Frogger around this summer, make sure you grab a pancake, give them a high five and say thanks.’’

For teenagers who may be preparing for the first time to take part in celebrations without their parents, the organisation has put together some tips for parents. —APL