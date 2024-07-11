Kings promise action aplenty

BMX rider Ellie Chew will be one of the top acts to enjoy at the Freestyle Kings show. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

For the first time, the adrenaline-charged spectacle of Freestyle Kings LIVE is coming to Dunedin.

Forsyth Barr Stadium is set to host the action sports show on January 31 next year.

Global entertainment company TEG Group chief executive Geoff Jones said it was excited to bring the "phenomenal high-octane show" back to New Zealand

"We tested the waters in 2023 with our inaugural stadium tour and after multiple requests to return to New Zealand’s heartland regions, we are thrilled to be giving Otago fans what they want."

Freestyle Kings are celebrated globally for their audacious freestyle motocross (FMX) and BMX stunts.

The star-studded line-up includes United States rider Ronnie Mac, Australians and FMX world champions Rob Adelberg and Pat Bowden and fellow Australian and Hollywood stuntman Robbie Maddison.

Maddison said the reception from New Zealand audiences during their last tour "was deafening".

Dunedin Venues chief executive Terry Davies said he was thrilled to be welcoming the high-octane performance to town.

"Bringing the electrifying Freestyle Kings event to Forsyth Barr Stadium is an absolute coup for Dunedin. It will no doubt be a spectacle under the roof and showcase the true versatility of our venue. Ticket sales are already showing the demand is there and it will attract a wide-ranging audience."

New Zealand BMX rider Ellie "The Flying Kiwi" Chew, of the Kapiti Coast, will bring a local flavour to the event.

"I’ve been lucky. My BMX has taken me all over the world over the past five years, but there is no better crowd to perform in front of than a home crowd.

"Kiwis are crazy for BMX and FMX, and they haven’t had a chance to see an international touring act since our last tour. Freestyle Kings is coming in hot," she said.

Tickets are available at freestylekings.com