Knox block upgrade

Changes are afoot for a pedestrian crossing in George St’s Knox Church block.

Work is focused on better visibility for pedestrians.

Dunedin City Council contractors this week began constructing a kerb build-out on the western side of the pedestrian crossing outside Knox Church grounds.

The northbound lane of George St’s Knox Block is closed until Friday, July 19. The southbound lane remains open.

The bus stop outside Knox Church is closed for the two-week period, as is the footpath outside Knox Church.

Contractors will also install a new bus shelter on the eastern side of the road.

A temporary bus stop has been placed one block north.