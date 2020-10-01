Thursday, 1 October 2020

Lego weekend ahead

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. The Star

    Benji Egan (11), Sammy Moore and Flynn Montgomerie (both 12), are set to display their haunted...
    Benji Egan (11), Sammy Moore and Flynn Montgomerie (both 12), are set to display their haunted house model at the Dunedin Brick Show this weekend. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    The Dunedin Brick Show is set to get spooky this weekend.

    Friends Benji Egan, Sammy Moore and Flynn Montgomerie used Lego to build a haunted house to display at the show.

    Benji said the three Tainui School pupils spent many lunch breaks planning the project.

    "We wanted to make something cool and use all our skills."

    A haunted house allowed them to design a structure with many interesting rooms.

    Each boy built a floor of the house, he said.

    Flynn said people at the show should give the build their "people’s choice" vote because "it took so long and it’s an amazing build".

    Flynn said he had loved playing with Lego "since I was really little" and enjoyed its endless possibilities.

    "You can make anything."

    Lego Users Group Otago chairwoman Jacqui Hay, of Company Bay, said more than 40 exhibitors were expected at the show.

    The show was one of the first family events in Dunedin since Covid-19 hit, Mrs Hay said.

    The show includes performances from magician Jonathan Usher, children’s entertainer Rainbow Rosalind and science educator Amadeo Enriquez Ballestero.

    The event, hosted by the group and supported by Rotary Dunedin Central, would raise funds for the Child Cancer Foundation to support children in Otago.

    Dunedin Brick Show is on at the Edgar Centre 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

     

    Ticket giveaway

    The Star has a family pass to 
    give away to the Dunedin Brick 
    Show on Saturday or Sunday.
    To enter the draw, answer the 
    following question: Who are 
    the three entertainers set to 
    perform at the show?
    Send your answer, along with 
    your name and daytime phone 
    number, by email to 
    with the words ‘‘Dunedin Brick 
    Show Competition’’ in the 
    subject line.
    Entries close at 3pm 
    tomorrow. 
