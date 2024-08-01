Librarians to share love of books

Holly Fletcher (left) and Bella King co-host Books Uncovered on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Former Athenaeum librarian Christine Powley retired in April, drawing to a close the Wireless Books co-hosting role she shared with Beth Sizemore.

New librarian Holly Fletcher picked up the opportunity to promote the library’s collection, calling upon friend and Port Chalmers librarian Bella King to join her on new show Books Uncovered.

Ms Fletcher said each episode would explore a different theme or genre, with the presenters debating perspectives on a range of books.

Local literary events would also be promoted.

"I would also like to talk more about poetry, because I’m a poet myself. And because I spent a long time out of New Zealand, I’m enjoying catching up on a range of New Zealand works."

The Dunedin Athenaeum and Mechanics’ Institute’s lending library was established in the heart of the Octagon more than 150 years ago.

It welcomes members of all ages and has a wide range of books across all genres.

The library is particularly proud of its up-to-date catalogue of contemporary fiction.

It also holds a large number of New Zealand titles, both literary and non-fiction, from the early-mid 20th century and beyond.

Books Uncovered airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM every second Saturday at noon, replayed the following Tuesday at 10pm.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of Oar FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz.