Light shed on Pacific mental health challenges

A recent report by Te Hiringa Mahara Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission sheds light on the significant mental health challenges faced by Pacific communities in New Zealand.

The report, "Achieving equity of Pacific mental health and wellbeing outcomes", showed across almost every measure of wellbeing, Pacific peoples faced greater challenges than the rest of the population.

Te Hiringa Mahara director wellbeing system leadership and insights Dr Ella Cullen said Pacific peoples did not have access to the essential building blocks they needed to ensure they can thrive.

"There are ongoing barriers to equitable access to education opportunities, appropriate housing, and adequate incomes," Dr Cullen said.

"Despite significant inequities in mental health and wellbeing outcomes for Pacific peoples over time and compared to non-Pacific peoples, Pacific peoples rate their family wellbeing higher than non-Pacific peoples, and this has increased slightly in the face of all the challenges to wellbeing we outline."

The data showed even while Pacific people had relatively high contact with family during the Covid-19 pandemic, their reporting of loneliness increased.

"Pacific people told us that this reflects the importance of community and connection which was disrupted by the pandemic."

An earlier report, on Pacific connection during the pandemic and its impact on wellbeing, explored this and highlighted the importance of community groups, churches and family networks in supporting wellbeing — both through social support and access to resources like kai, Dr Cullen said.

While the report did not include a regional breakdown, the commission did hear about the different experience of people in the regions, especially the need for access to appropriate services as people move away from larger centres and larger Pacific populations.

"For example, due to housing costs and other factors, we heard more Pacific families are moving out of Wellington and Porirua, towards Kāpiti and Manawatu.

"We also heard about the challenges for seasonal workers, and that this experience varies by region and by country people have migrated from.

"This is why we recommend both Pacific-led and Pacific-focused services are resourced and available, and for mainstream services to improve their competency when working with Pacific communities.

"Everyone in Aotearoa should be able to access supports that work for them," Dr Cullen said.