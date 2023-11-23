Lighting wanted for dark path

A dark walkway in Mosgiel may be given a lighting boost, but it could be some time before decisions on improvements are made.

Local resident Gordon Cameron highlighted the issue of a dark walkway between Cavan Pl and Centre St recently during the forum of the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board.

He said the public walkway through a small reserve could be "pitch black" at times.

It was often used as an accessway for people using the bus, and he expressed concern especially for people using the walkway in the winter months.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said it was aware of the concerns about lighting raised at the recent community board meeting.

There had been no requirement for the developer to light the walkway at the time of development.

Ownership of the walkway had since transferred to the council, which had inspected the area at night and agreed lighting might be beneficial.

Additional funding for lighting renewals and improvements would be considered as part of the 10-year plan process, and it would then prioritise lighting improvements in various locations around the city based on safety assessments, the spokesman said.

Mr Cameron said he hoped the council would consider installing lighting to avoid a potential worst case scenario such as someone being attacked.

"I would like to see a light in there before next winter."

