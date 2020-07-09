Limited funding requires council to select projects most in need

Gasworks Museum aerial view. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Dunedin Gasworks Museum, 11 halls, and two war memorials have made the Dunedin City Council’s $840,000 wish list for Provincial Growth Fund money.

Council property services group manager Dave Bainbridge-Zafar said because funding was limited it had been necessary to select the halls and memorials most in need.

As well as the money for the two war memorials, money was sought for the Portobello Coronation Hall, the Karitane Hall, the West Taieri District War Memorial Hall in Outram and the Green Island Civic Hall.

Community halls in Harwood, Middlemarch, Warrington, Port Chalmers, Macandrew Bay and Maori Hill all required exterior painting, a section of the Gasworks Museum roof required replacement and the Coronation Hall in Mosgiel needed to be completely re-roofed.