Local rotarians give charities helping hand

Rotary Dunedin South members (from left) Ricky Cockerill, Gary Williams, Moray McKenzie and John McKenzie collect groceries from shoppers at Countdown Andersons Bay recently as part of the city-wide Rotary Random Acts of Kindness project. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Getting out into the community to collect for charities is a regular activity for members of local service clubs.

It is a chance for club members to spend time together and develop relationships while also providing support for the community.

Recently, in a Random Act of Kindness project, members of Dunedin Rotary clubs and Rotaract spent several hours at five local Countdown supermarkets, inviting shoppers to add a couple of items to their trolleys for food rescue organisation KiwiHarvest.

Rotary Dunedin members Bruce Collier (left) and Don McEwan are ready to ask shoppers for support during the recent Random Acts of Kindness project. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Rotary Dunedin immediate past president Prof John Drummond said Rotarians collected three full trolleys of food from each supermarket — more than $10,000-worth of food.

This will be distributed to the city’s food banks, social service agencies, community organisations, schools and kindergartens for families in need.

"Thanks to the generosity of Dunedin supermarket shoppers, KiwiHarvest tell us there is enough food for up to three weeks," Prof Drummond said.