Local rotarians give charities helping hand

It is a chance for club members to spend time together and develop relationships while also providing support for the community.
Recently, in a Random Act of Kindness project, members of Dunedin Rotary clubs and Rotaract spent several hours at five local Countdown supermarkets, inviting shoppers to add a couple of items to their trolleys for food rescue organisation KiwiHarvest.
Rotary Dunedin immediate past president Prof John Drummond said Rotarians collected three full trolleys of food from each supermarket — more than $10,000-worth of food.
This will be distributed to the city’s food banks, social service agencies, community organisations, schools and kindergartens for families in need.
"Thanks to the generosity of Dunedin supermarket shoppers, KiwiHarvest tell us there is enough food for up to three weeks," Prof Drummond said.