Locals work together to improve beach, reserve

Volunteers plant native shrubs at Te Rauone Reserve earlier this month, as part of the ongoing project to improve and help prevent erosion of the harbour-side reserve and beach, at the end of Otago Peninsula. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The small beach at Te Rauone Reserve, at the end of Otago Peninsula, is dotted with native flaxes and shrubs as part of ongoing efforts to improve the area and help prevent erosion. Earlier this month, community volunteers gathered for another planting day at the reserve.

As part of the ongoing Te Rauone Reserve Redevelopment, a joint project between Dunedin City Council (DCC), Port Otago and the local community, about 10 planting days have been held at the reserve this year.

The planting has been done by Portobello School pupils, members of Te Rauone Beach Coast Care group and the Harington Point community, Te Rūnanga ō Ōtakou, corporate and community volunteers, as well as DCC staff and contractors.

The playground at Te Rauone reserve now has a basket swing, log scramble, log bridge, fort with monorail, climbing wall, slide, monkey bars, cubby house and swing bridge and a half basketball court and height adjustable net.

Next to the playground is a barbecue and picnic area with a pergola for shade.

The three new groynes built by Port Otago keep the sand on the beach, which is sheltered and safe for swimming and kayaking.

The reserve’s toilets have now been converted to changing rooms and there is an accessible toilet near the road. The rock mounds among the native planting provide skink-friendly habitat.

