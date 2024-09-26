Low screening rates highlighted

September is Cervical Screening Awareness Month and primary health network WellSouth has been highlighting the low rates of screening for Pasifika and Māori in the Southern region.

Data from the National Cervical Screening Programme register shows in Otago and Southland only 50% of Pasifika women aged 25-69 are up to date on their screenings. Of the other half, about 16% have never been screened.

In Dunedin, that is around 300 Pacific women who need to see a healthcare provider to get screened.

Screening rates in Māori women are also low, with around 16% in Otago and Southland under-screened or not screened at all.

In a statement, WellSouth senior clinical adviser, Pasifika and general practitioner Dr Letava Tafuna’i said there were a variety of reasons for not getting screened or being under-screened, including language barriers, health awareness, access to a health service that understands the health needs of the patient, family, work and community commitments, or being just too busy.

"We need to normalise the health conversation within our Pacific families to build health awareness."

Health needs of women needed to be discussed within the family between mothers and daughters, aunts and nieces and grand mothers and granddaughters, acknowledging women’s physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing, Dr Tafuna’i said.

"This includes early screening for cancers that we can actually do something about if caught early.

"The problem is, we are catching cancers late in our Pacific communities, and the health system is not set up to address this issue effectively."

Health professionals had an important role in initiating the conversation about women’s health needs and they needed to exercise this privilege, she said.

"Health professionals and the resources used for health promotion need to address the diversity of our population in Aotearoa, including the diversity of the Pacific population.

"Aotearoa acknowledges 17 different Pacific ethnic groups — but there are more."

Tips for healthcare providers included making space for other family members or children who might come and acknowledging everyone in the room.

WellSouth suggested creating events and clinics at times that mothers could attend, trying to learn a word or two in patients’ languages and having ethnic-specific resources available.

It advised supporting or promoting other clinics or community providers if they were unable to offer enough screening opportunities themselves.

WellSouth also encouraged contacting and motivating people to come in for their screenings.