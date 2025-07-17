Marae to host wellbeing hui

Araiteuru Marae manager Tania Williams with her mokopuna at an event held at the marae in 2024. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Araiteuru Marae will host a health and wellbeing hui led by New Image health products company chairman Graeme Clegg tonight.

Mr Clegg will share the experience of a recent major health challenge and what he learned on his journey that will be of benefit to others.

Araiteuru Marae manager Tania Williams said in a statement the talk would be aimed at benefiting Māori communities by sharing life-changing insights about how to support the immune system, slow the ageing process, and prepare for future health challenges.

"Too often, Māori are left out of conversations about cutting-edge wellness.

"This is our chance to be informed, empowered, and connected.

"Graeme will speak openly about his personal experience, the new science behind wellness, and practical steps we can all take to strengthen our health and future.

"This is a gathering of learning, laughter and hope. We warmly welcome kaumātua, pakeke, rangatahi – everyone who values hauora and wants to uplift our people."

The session will be held from 7pm tonight at Araiteuru Marae, Shetland St. — APL