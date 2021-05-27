Marathon back after 2020 hiatus

Runners in full flight during the Dunedin Marathon 10km event in 2019. Photo: The Star files

The Dunedin Marathon is back.

After the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event, organisers were thrilled to announce this year’s event would be held on Sunday, September 12.

Committee chairwoman Maria Sleeman said the second Sunday of that

month was ideal, as it slotted in between winter and summer sports season, students were still in the city, and the weather was suitable.

"So it’s quite a nice wee window of opportunity during that time," Sleeman said.

Organisers had been fielding inquiries from people for the past few weeks about when the marathon would be held, so were pleased they were now able to start making plans.

Distances are a full marathon, half marathon, 10km and 5km.

The 5km was introduced in 2019 as a way to encourage families to get involved and worked well.

People could walk or run the half marathon and 10km.

Having a range of distances not only meant there was something for everyone, it also allowed people to set a new goal each year.

Many started with a walk, before progressing to a run or longer distance the following year, Sleeman said.

"The other way is when people are getting a wee bit older and they can’t quite do the half marathon anymore, they can drop down to the 10km.

"With marathon runners, sometimes they get injured and they’ll do a half instead or something."

The aim was to cater for all ages, stages and abilities.

About 60% of participants were from the Otago region, so while they were the main focus, organisers planned to market the marathon nationally.

Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club president Ken Fahey said there was a lot of interest in longer-distance running in general, which boded well for the marathon.

The club organised the marathon, which was a fundraiser for it each year.

It was also helped by plenty of volunteers, including sports and community groups.

The marathon will officially launch on June 4.