Mars study planting ideas

Tahuna Intermediate pupils (back, from left) Zita Lamare (13), Tayla Ashton (13), Mae Mackle (12) and Lily Barker (13) visited Queen’s Preschool last week with their strawberry planter creation. Enjoying the experience were preschoolers (middle row, from left) Benn Herden (4), Talia Campbell (4), Florence Murphy (4), Theo McPhail (4), Olive Chapman (4), Brooke Payne (4), (front, around the planter) Mackley Green (3), Theo Hanning (2), Josie Blair (2) and Noah Dobier (4).PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A collection of fun, imaginative strawberry planters have been created by Tahuna Normal Intermediate School pupils in response to a study unit focusing on Mars.

Tahuna teacher Andrew Tait said the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (Steam) topic, in which pupils had looked into what life might be like for explorers on Mars, had fired the children’s imaginations.

‘‘The children discussed how explorers on Mars would have to move around, and that they would need to find ways to feed themselves,’’ Mr Tait said.

‘‘And that’s how the idea of making mobile gardens, or planters, came about.’’

Practising their woodwork and design skills, the pupils worked on prototype strawberry planters and gave them characters for fun.

Four Tahuna pupils, Zita Lamare, Tayla Ashton, Mae Mackle and Lily Barker, were involved in creating a planter designed to look like a pig from popular online game Minecraft.

Along with helping design and build the planter, the girls were also documenting the exercise by taking photographs and writing stories.

Having created the planters, the pupils had decided to give them to local preschools, and Queen’s Preschool was the first recipient last week.

Queen’s Preschool head teacher Lorna Pelvin was delighted with the gift.

‘‘It is absolutely amazing, and our children are already fascinated with it,’’ she said.

‘‘They love getting into the garden and having a go at planting and weeding, and these are good skills for them to develop for the future.’’