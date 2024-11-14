Memorial car run, display

Photo: Supplied

The Conrodders Rod and Custom Club is holding its annual memorial run on Sunday to honour those in the car community who have passed away.

Spokesman Reuben Kinghorn said after the cruise there would be a small display from noon until 1.30pm outside the Village Green Cafe and Bar at Sunnyvale Sports Field, 326 Main South Road, Green Island.

Everyone is welcome to visit to see some extraordinary hot rods and street machines and there will be an opportunity to give to the Otago Community Hospice.